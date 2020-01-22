Final week for Freedom Credit Union’s winter clothing drive for the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Freedom Credit Union’s 13 branches in western Massachusetts need your help.

The clock is ticking for them to accept winter clothing to homeless families in need in the Springfield area. With their tenth annual clothing drive entering its final week, there’s a dire need to provide people served by the Massachusetts Coalition for the homeless.

“We are actually looking for any gift of warmth, so blankets, hats, mittens, and gloves,” Melin Menas explained. “And new this year, we’re actually asking for pajamas as well.”

Natasha Cassidy told 22News that “it just warms your heart knowing that we’re giving back to the community that all the brands are serving right now, everything stays local.”

You can drop off the warm clothing donations anytime through the end of the January at any of the 13 Freedom Credit Union branches in the Springfield area.

Cash donations will be used to build beds for homeless families. A year ago, the Freedom Credit Union drive received enough money to build several of these beds.