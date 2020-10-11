Final week of The Big E Food-To-Go Drive-Thru begins Tuesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The coronavirus may have forced the cancellation of this year’s Big E fair, but we’ve still been able to drive in and enjoy some of their legendary food.

For weeks now, fans of The Big E food have been able to drive in and drive up to some of their favorite food concessions at the fairgrounds.

After Sunday, there’s just one week remaining in what’s been a very popular event during the pandemic.

After what’s expected to be a big turnout Sunday, October 18, Tuesday begins the final week of The Big E Food-To-Go Drive-Thru, which has kept some kind of normalcy in a year that hasn’t been so normal.