Final week to see Bright Nights in Springfield’s Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This is the last week to get out and enjoy Bright Nights in Forest Park. On its opening night back in November, Governor Baker kicked off the event along with Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Bright Nights last year saw one of the most successful years in the past two decades. More than 45,000 cars drove through the light display, and city officials hope to see that kind of holiday spirit again in coming seasons. 22News spoke with visitors who shared with us how important this event is for them.

“It’s been a great time so far. The lights have been fantastic, and you know, part of being in Whoville,” said Jim Georgantis of East Longmeadow. “It’s great to get out with the young family and have a great time, great memories. Doesn’t get old and you know, every year probably something a little bit new, all new to them and that’s the special part of it all.”

The light show runs through January 2nd and tickets must be purchased in advance.