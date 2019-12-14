Finals days to donate for Toys for Tots at 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – What’s been donated so far may not add up to enough gifts for every child in need here in western Massachusetts.

Only Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and all day Monday remain for you to bring your gifts to the Toys for Tots lobby in Chicopee.

A year ago there were 21,000 names on the Toys for Tots gift list, this year there are over 74,000 names of children in need.

Throughout Saturday morning families delivered gifts, many selected by the children of these generous parents and grandparents.

“Well we’ve got to teach them to be kind and generous to others,” Claudia Kelly of Ludlow told 22News. “When they get older they can teach their own kids and others.”

Third and 4th graders from Westfield’s Munger Hill Elementary School brought dozens of Toys for Tots that they themselves had collected in recent weeks.

Members of the Chicopee Police Department also came by Saturday with the Toys for Tots they had purchased and collected.

Officer Chad Foisy said, “It feels great knowing that these kids that might have gone without something to look forward to and it’s going to bring some toys to them.”

So as we come down to the wire, Sunday morning and all day Monday, it would be hard to reconcile that the gift that wasn’t delivered is the gift that was denied to a deserving child in need.