Financial Advisor Mark Teed urges caution amid turbulent stock market

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The dow closed at 157 points higher at 25,763. Monday’s action followed a big pullback last week triggered by rising fears of a resurgence in the virus.

Financial Advisor Mark Teed told 22News the market had steep losses in mid-march when investors weren’t sure what would happen with the pandemic. He said now, we have a better idea and the economy could accelerate faster than we think.

“If that narative doesn’t hold that’s when the market starts to get choppy like right now, like right today, said Teed.” So I would caution people to not make any rash decisions at this point with their investment portfolio just ride through it like a bad storm because once we get to the other side, it will be 10 days of sunshine.”

Teed said he’s optimistic there will the economy will recover this year or next.