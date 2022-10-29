SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mass Fintech Hub is hosting its third fintech bootcamp at Western New England University on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Western New England University, the BootCamp is aimed at the rising talent in Greater Springfield and western Massachusetts. High school students and recent high school graduates are able to join the session which will provide an inspirational and educational opportunity to learn about fintech and the different paths available for a fintech career.

The event will take place at Western New England University in Rivers Memorial Hall from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The schedule for the event is as follows: