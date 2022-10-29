SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mass Fintech Hub is hosting its third fintech bootcamp at Western New England University on Saturday.
According to a news release sent to 22News from Western New England University, the BootCamp is aimed at the rising talent in Greater Springfield and western Massachusetts. High school students and recent high school graduates are able to join the session which will provide an inspirational and educational opportunity to learn about fintech and the different paths available for a fintech career.
The event will take place at Western New England University in Rivers Memorial Hall from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The schedule for the event is as follows:
- 9:00 – 9:15: Continental Breakfast and Networking. A brief overview of MA Fintech Hub and the plan for the day
- 9:15 – 10:00: Opening Keynote:
- Dr. Robert Johnson, WNE President
- Mayor Reichelt, West Springfield
- Dr. Wayne Durr, Professional Educator WNE College of Business & MA Fintech Hub Representative
- 10:10: Break
- 10:20: Entrepreneurial Mindset – Sky is the limit
- 11:10: Startup pitches and insights
- 12:00: Lunch
- 12:30: The Many Paths to a Fintech Career
- 1:00: What Does it Take to Start a Fintech Startup?
- 1:30: Activity: Respond to the Market with a Fintech Solution
- 2:00: Afternoon Break
- 2:15: Connecting Unique & Diverse Backgrounds to a Fintech Career
- 2:45: Closing Speaker- Wayne Durr, WNEU
- 2:55: Networking & Hand Out Certificates