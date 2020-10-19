Fire at Bondi’s Island is completely out

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The fire that has been burning on Bondi’s Island since last week has been fully extinguished.

Fire departments from around the area have been working to put on the fire since Thursday. It was announced Monday morning that the fire is completely out.

Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois said the primary cause is spontaneous heating of the compost pile with contributing wind conditions. The fire started on Bondi’s Island had been burning since Thursday.

The landfill remains closed for residential drop-off until at least Wednesday as crews continue to make sure the fire doesn’t reignite. Lack of water supply was a major factor for getting the fire extinguished and officials say they are working to make sure this doesn’t happen again.