LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Fire Department is reminding residents to avoid using any kind of open flame to thaw frozen pipes.

On Saturday at around 3:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a two-family home located at 291-293 West Ave. for a report of smoke in the basement, according to a news release from Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease. When crews arrived smoke can be seen coming from the eaves of the home, and on the second floor.

The source of the fire was found inside a first-floor wall. The walls were opened by firefighters on the first and second floors to put out the fire. No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross is assisting the three residents.

The cause of the fire is being conducted by the Ludlow Fire Department however a preliminary investigation determined the fire was caused by a resident who was using an electric heat gun to defrost frozen pipes in the basement.

“We urge residents to take steps to prevent pipes from freezing, and to use extreme caution when attempting to defrost them, “Chief Pease said. “Residents are urged to contact a licensed plumber, or to use gentle warming techniques such as towels soaked in hot water.”