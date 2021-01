SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to a fire at 198 Saffron Circle on Saturday afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire and Emergency Services, one person has been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is looking into the cause of the fire.

The 22News crew is at the scene and will provided updates as more information becomes available.