WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Grand Street in Westfield is closed while crews work to put out a fire Friday evening.

Fire can be seen coming out of the top window with smoke coming out of the roof. Multiple trucks and police officers are there with hoses to try and put out the fire.

Cones are set alongside the road, and no traffic is allowed through at this time. So far, no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Also, following reports of the fire in Westfield, the Westfield Gas and Electric Company is responding to an outage affecting a large area on the south side of the city. We cannot confirm if the incident is related at this time.

