AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews were called to a reported house fire in Agawam Wednesday afternoon.

According to West Springfield Fire Department Lt. Spear, the house fire took place at 70 Giffin Place at around 4 p.m. West Springfield Fire Department reportedly sent mutual aid to Agawam, along with an ambulance. Injuries were not able to be confirmed, and the fire has since been extinguished.

No further information has been released as of yet. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is given.