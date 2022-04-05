AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Fire Department was called to a fire at a Feeding Hills pre-school Tuesday evening.

The crews reported to Jump Start Preschool at 605 Springfield Street in Feeding Hills. 22News sent a crew and this is what was seen. Multiple crews were there, and our crew could see them going into the building and what appeared to be some damage to the building.

22News placed a call with the Agawam Fire Department, however, they weren’t able to provide any information as of yet. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.