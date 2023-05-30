HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department was called to Sullivan Steel on Appleton Street for a sizable scrap metal fire Monday night.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, at approximately 10:09 p.m. on Monday, the Holyoke Fire Department was sent to Sullivan Steel for a fire in one of the scrap piles on the site. When crews arrived, they found a sizable pile of scrap metal on fire.

Employees of Sullivan Steel helped the fire crews spread out the scrap pile so that the fire could be put out. No injuries were reported from the fire. Appleton Street was closed due to the fire but has since reopened.