HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holland Fire Department was sent to a trash fire on Saturday.

According to the Holland Fire Department, fire crews were sent to a trash fire shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. The fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire before it spread to dry leaves and the forest around the property.

This fire serves as a reminder to properly dispose of your cigarettes. 11,246 wildfires have burned 302,755 acres in the United States already in 2023.

Do not throw cigarettes in vegetation such as mulch, dried grass, leaves, potted plants, or other things that could ignite easily. If you smoke outside, throw your cigarettes in an unburnable and unmeltable container that is filled with sand.

Have the container away from anything that can burn like the side of your house, deck, fencing, and more. Make sure that your cigarette is completely put out before walking away. Do not throw cigarettes on the ground as well.