HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to 54 Taylor Street early Monday morning for a reported house fire.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, just before 1:40 a.m., there was a house fire at 54 Taylor Street in Holyoke.

The Holyoke Fire Department had already responded to a fire at this home earlier Sunday afternoon. The fire was in the first-floor laundry room, which caused three residents to be without a home. No injuries were reported at this fire.

The fire crews were alerted to the second fire just before 1:00 a.m. Monday morning. While there was damage to the chimney, crews say that they are not concerned about the house collapsing.

“We were here earlier today, the property had been turned back over to the owners. The company had boarded up the windows and doors that we had taken out. When we pulled up, we haven’t been able to do any investigation yet as to why it started back up again.”

At this time, no injuries have been reported.