SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department is working to put out an apartment building fire in Springfield.

Fire officials said that the fire occurred at 8:50 a.m. for a fire on the third floor, the second alarm was triggered for the proximity of the building next door.

There are no injuries, but residents are expected to be without a home temporarily.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this story as soon as new information becomes available.