WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple fire crews are working to put out a multi-family home fire on Belle Avenue in West Springfield.

Just around 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening, crews were called to 53 Belle Avenue in West Springfield for a fire that was taking over a two-story, multi family-home. 22News Crews could see multiple agencies on the scene, as well as smoke billowing from the roof.

We have made calls to police, and will continue to provide updates as soon as we receive them.