Fire department at Westover ARB awarded international reaccreditation status

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Westover’s Fire Emergency Services announced that they have received Accredited Agency status from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

The status was earned by meeting stringent criteria established through the CFAI’s self-assessment and accreditation program.

According to a news release sent from the 439th Airlift Wing, the fire department at Westover currently is the only one in Massachusetts with an International Accredited Agency status and one of 30 in the entire Air Force.

Fire Chief David Benedetti said they are committed to providing the highest quality of service to Westover Air Reserve Base.

“Having outside municipal and Department of Defense Fire professionals review our internal policies and procedures has been very beneficial to us,” Benedetti said. “It shines a light, one that brings different perspectives with ways which we can improve upon, as well as how our services are provided to the installation. Continuous improvement in our Department is the goal and this gives us a blueprint towards achieving this for the future”.

The Commission on Fire Accreditation International accreditation process is a voluntary self-assessment that provides an evaluation of quality improvements and enhancements.