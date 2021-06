SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A garage on Laurelton Street in Springfield was completely destroyed in a fire Thursday evening.

Springfield fire officials said no injuries were reported in the garage fire at 180 Laurelton Street.

Crews were called to the area around 6 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure.



Photo: Springfield Fire Department

It was quickly extinguished but not before causing significant damage to the garage.

The department’s Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause.