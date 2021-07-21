Fire forces Holyoke family out of home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A family of three in Holyoke is being assisted by the local Red Cross after a fire damaged their home on Tokeneke Road Wednesday night.

Holyoke fire officials said at 7:51 p.m., a neighbor reported smoke coming from the second-floor bedroom window of the family home, which is an attached townhouse at the Holyoke Farms Apartments.

Photo: Holyoke Fire Department

Crews found fire in an entertainment center and were able to quickly extinguish it. No one was home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported. The fire caused extensive smoke and minor water damage.

It is unknown when the family of three will be able to return home.