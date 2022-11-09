HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents were without a home overnight after a fire in an apartment building in Holyoke Tuesday.

At around 8:34 p.m. crews were called to 4 Brookline Ave. for a report of smoke in the building and alarms sounding. Upon arrival, smoke could be seen coming from the basement and fire above the steam boiler, according to the Holyoke Fire Department.

The fire was put out quickly and found that the fire had spread to the first and second-floor apartments. No injuries were reported and tenants were being assisted by The Red Cross since damage to the boiler caused them to be without a home overnight.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.