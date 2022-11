HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a fire on Pine Street in Holyoke early Monday morning.

At around 4:13 a.m., crews were called by the resident of 160 Pine St to report a fire. When the fire department arrived, smoke was showing from the second floor, the fire was quickly found and put out in the back bedroom.

(Holyoke Fire Department)

(Holyoke Fire Department)

(Holyoke Fire Department)

(Holyoke Fire Department)

One resident was taken to a local hospital for possible smoke inhalation, according to the Holyoke Fire Department. No other injuries were reported.