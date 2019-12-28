Importance of fire hydrant access in winter conditions

(WWLP) – A century-old mansion burned to the ground in eastern Massachusetts Friday.

The 6,500 square foot home is in Concord, Massachusetts. Officials say a lack of water access for firefighters helped the fire spread.

Concord’s assistant fire chief said the homeowners were away and no one was hurt.

The remote location of the home meant little access to water with no hydrant to use. Relying on alternate sources of water, particularly in winter, can be difficult.

One West Springfield firefighter said this time of year with the cold, winter conditions is another added challenge.

“Areas with limited hydrant coverage they wither have to be drafting from a water source or they will bring it water with tankers,” Lieutenant Tom Kane told 22News.

He explained, “This time of year when things freeze over it eliminates those natural bodies of water to draw from, so you have to rely on tankers, which is a big process.”

Lt. Kane also said the contents of modern homes can make fires burn hotter. Drapes, heavy furniture, and complex plastics mean more water is needed.