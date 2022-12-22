LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Fire Department put out a fire at 27 Rogers Ave. Thursday night.
22News crews that were there saw at least one fire truck at the house with a ladder going up to the roof.
by: Julia Cunningham
