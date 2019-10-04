Fire Marshal: Brimfield house fire intentionally set

BRIMFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A serious 3-alarm fire at 35 Oakwood Road in Brimfield on September 25 that took the life of a 56-year-old man, was intentionally set according to the State Fire Marshal.

Jennifer Mieth, Public Information Officer for the Department of Fire Services told 22News, firefighters had to force entry into the building because the doors were barricaded from the inside. When firefighters got inside they found Michael Goodwin, who was believed to be the resident of the single-family home, overcome by thick heavy smoke.

Firefighters performed CPR and took him to Harrington Hospital where he later died. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Mieth said investigators determined that the fire started in multiple areas inside the home and that an accelerant detection dog determined that an ignitable liquid was used to spread the fire. Samples were sent to the State Police Crime Lab for confirmation.

“The investigation team has determined that the fire was intentionally set. The investigation has concluded and there is no threat to the public.” – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a news release sent to 22News

The Brimfield Fire Department, the Brimfield Police Department, and State Police assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Office of the Hampden District Attorney all investigated the fire.