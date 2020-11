SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters put out a fire to a basement on Elijah Street in Springfield overnight Sunday.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, firefighters were called to 74 Elijah Street just after 1 a.m. for a reported fire in a dryer.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the fire started in a clothes dryer. All residents of the home were able to evacuate and return home. No injuries were reported.