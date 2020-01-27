Fire on Gale Street in Agawam caused by improper disposal of smoking materials

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The improper disposal of smoking materials caused a fire in a two-family home in Agawam Sunday night.

According to Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the Department of Fire Services, the fire started on the second story porch of a home on Gale Street when cigarettes were put out in a cardboard pizza box.

No one was injured, but the fire did cause extensive damage to the second floor and attic of the home.

The Agawam Fire Department along with the State Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the house fire.

“It is important to use deep, sturdy ashtrays or a can with sand or water to safely put out all smoking materials. Remember to put them out. All the way. Every time.” Agawam Deputy Fire Chief, Deputy Matuszczak

“We are lucky this fire was not deadly. There have been six fire deaths so far in 2020. Smoking was the cause of three of them and suspected in a fourth.” Peter J. Ostroskey, State Fire Marshal

