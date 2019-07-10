Fire destroys shed and causes damage to nearby properties in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters put out a fire on Liberty Street Wednesday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi told 22News the fire, which happened at 1011 Liberty Street just before 3 p.m., was quickly put out with no injuries reported.

The shed and all contents inside were destroyed by the fire. A four-car garage near the shed sustained about $5,000 in damage and a wooden fence and shed of a neighboring home at 52 Roy Street sustained less than $1,000 in damage.

There’s still no word on what caused the fire, but Calvi said it started in a garden shed with propane tanks inside.