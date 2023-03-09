SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a fire on Princeton Street in Springfield Thursday morning.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News that at around 9 a.m., a 911 call came in reporting the fire. A second alarm was called to assist firefighters at 110 Princeton Street, a multi-family home.

When crews arrived, the fire could be seen coming from the second floor that extended to the attic. All residents made it out of the home safely however, a cat is missing.

Smoke can be seen from the 22News live camera network in Springfield.



Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte provides an update to the media:

