Fire on Van Ness Street in Springfield leaves 8 people without a home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday, Springfield Fire Department were called to Van Ness Street for a structure fire that had occurred.

According to the Springfield Fire Department’s Twitter page, Springfield Fire Department successfully extinguished the fire. They furthermore found the point of where the fire started, which was between a first and second floor support beam.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad went to determine the cause of the fire and found it to be due to a electrical malfunction. Eight people are currently without a home due to the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.