Fire on Water Street in Indian Orchard

Hampden County

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Springfield are working to put out a fire on a residential street in the Indian Orchard section of the city.

Capt. Drew Piemonte, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, confirmed for 22News that crews are fighting a fire at 365 Water Street Wednesday morning.

The Springfield Police Department has also been called in to assist, according to Police Capt. David Kane.

Additional details about the fire were not immediately available.

Water Street is a narrow residential street that runs parallel to the Chicopee River.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

