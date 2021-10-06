Fire Prevention Week: Chicopee Fire Department offers fire safety tips

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are currently in the middle of National Fire Prevention Week.

22News spoke with the Chicopee Fire Department on how to make sure your home is safe. This years theme for National Fire Prevention week is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” which is drawing attention to sounds that modern smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make.

“Hear a beep? Get on your feet!” is a slogan that is being used to remind people that if they hear three or four loud beeps that means there is smoke, fire, or carbon monoxide. It’s time to for you to get out, stay out, and call 911. But what about the people who are hard of hearing or deaf?

“We have something called a “bed shaker” so if you have a T-3 smoke alarm it will wirelessly send a signal to the shaker and shake the bed and flash fire on the screen so that people that the smoke alarm has activated,” said Chicopee Fire Department Lieutenant Katie Collins-Kalbaugh. The Chicopee Fire Department offer alarms for the hard of hearing or deaf free of charge. At the Chicopee Fire Department, there are fire prevention hours where you can get various permits, fire reports and get any questions answered about fire safety.

Along with making sure your alarms have fresh batteries, it’s important to keep other fire hazards in your house up-to-date and cleaned. “A lot of chimney fires, though some may be loud, some are very silent, so you might not even know that you actually had one. So we like to come out and do the cleaning and then we do a full camera inspection to make sure there are no cracks or gaps or anything like that,” said Kimberly Faria from New England Chimney Sweeps & Masonry Inc.

Kimberly also mentioned that after all of the rain we’ve received this past year, to make sure there are no cracks within your chimney that might have caused a leak.

If you have any questions about fire safety, call Chicopee Fire Department at (413) 594-1600