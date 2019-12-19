Breaking News
Fire prompts evacuation at Chicopee Walmart
Fire prompts evacuation at Chicopee Walmart

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire officials are investigating after a small fire at the Walmart on Memorial Drive in Chicopee Wednesday night. 

Chicopee Police Department spokesman officer Mike Wilk told 22News there was a “small possible electric fire in the pharmacy area,” which caused the store to be evacuated as a precaution. 

Members of the Chicopee Fire Department have been called to determine what exactly caused the fire. 

Store employees are being allowed back inside to prepare for reopening soon. 

22News will bring you updates on this developing story when we learn more.

