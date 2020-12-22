Fire put out in bedroom on South Elm Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire in a third floor bedroom at a 2-family home in Holyoke Tuesday afternoon.

According to Holyoke Fire Department, crews were called to 403 South Elm Street at around 10:00 a.m. for a report of smoke coming out of a third-floor window.

When they arrived, crews found smoke coming from the third-floor attic bedroom. The fire was contained to the one bedroom however, the second-floor was damaged by smoke and water.

Six residents will not be able to stay in the home and are being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

The fire is being investigated by the Holyoke Fire Department with assistance by State Police investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.