LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters put out a fire at a home in Longmeadow early Wednesday morning.

Longmeadow Deputy Fire Chief Jay Macsata told 22News that the fire at 55 Cedar Road started shortly before 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Macsata said that the firefighters were able to get everything under control quickly.

No one was hurt due to the fire and the family was temporarily forced out of their home, but they should be able to return soon.

