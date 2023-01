CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a fire on Dunn Street in Chicopee Friday morning.

According to the Chicopee Fire Department, at around 7:05 a.m. firefighters were called to 48 Dunn Street for smoke coming out from a roof. No one was home at the time and the fire was put out quickly. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.