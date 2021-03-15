Fire put out on High Street in Bondsville area of Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bondsville Fire Department were called to fire on High Street Sunday afternoon.

According to the fire department, around 3:15 p.m. Bondsville firefighters were called to a report of a fire on a second floor home on High Street.

MAP: High Street in Palmer

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in the area it had started. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the State Fire Marshall’s office.

Palmer Fire Department and Three Rivers Fire Department also helped during the incident.

