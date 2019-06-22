Fire Safety Day aims to inform local residents and raise money for a great cause

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of families enjoyed the beautiful weather, food, and activities, all while learning about local first responders.

A Fire Safety Day in Springfield showcased local first responders to the community and raised money for a great cause.

The Springfield Fire Department teamed up with Raymour and Flanigan to host the outdoor fundraiser. Members of the local fire department, police department, and even state police attended the Boston Road event.

One member of the Springfield Fire Department told 22News, the event is a great way for children to get connected with first responders in the area.

Willie Spears told 22News, “This is a great opportunity for families to come through and see the police department, the fire department, the sheriff’s department.”

The event was held from 10 o’clock on Saturday morning until two o’clock in the afternoon.

All of the money raised at Saturday’s event went towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association.