Fire safety grants to benefit western Massachusetts fire departments

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new round of state grants exceeding $1 million will make it possible for western Massachusetts fire departments to help save more lives.

The local fire departments will be able to purchase more smoke detectors to continue their collaboration with the western Massachusetts Red Cross chapter.

The Chicopee Fire Department is focusing its efforts on protecting the homes of older people by stressing the importance of working smoke detectors.

“Unfortunately, older adults right now are at the greatest risk of dying in a house fire,” Lt. Katie Collins-Kalbaugh told 22News. “We don’t want that to happen, we want to keep the older adults safe in their home.”

The state-funded program will also contribute to step up education in the schools, where fire departments appeal directly to the children.

Fire department educators teach children how to escape quickly and safely from a burning house.