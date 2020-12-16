Fire safety reminders as holiday festivities begin

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – With Christmas and New Year’s Eve fast approaching, it’s important to make sure your smoke alarms are working properly.

According to the state fire marshal, Christmas Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve are among the days in December when the most candle fires happen. A safer option would be battery-operated candles, especially if you have children or pets.

Keeping your home extra warm and toasty during the holidays can also be dangerous if you’re not careful.

“Space heaters and things like that should always be kept at least three feet away from other materials in the home. Candles come with wintertime, indoor cooking comes with wintertime, so all these things are magnified around the holidays,” West Springfield Fire Lieutenant Tony Spear said.

If you’re going to heat your home with a wood stove, it’s important to have your chimney and furnace professionally checked. Lt. Spear also spoke on the importance of not overloading electrical outlets.