SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The fire suppression system activated at the Cumberland Farms gas station near The X in Springfield Monday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News there was no fire, but firefighters responded as a precaution. When our 22News got there, multiple cars were covered in white foam and the gas station was blocked off with yellow tape.

22News left a message with Cumberland Farm’s media relations for more information.