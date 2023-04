SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were called to a gas station on East Columbus Avenue Wednesday afternoon after a fire suppression system activated.

Our 22News crew could see white powder all over the gas pumps and vehicles… some people had residue still on their clothing. Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News the activation of the system appeared to be a malfunction.

Piemonte said there was no fire or threat to the public.