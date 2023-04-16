CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is injured after an incident at a gas station in Chicopee. It all took place at 2012 Memorial Drive on Sunday afternoon.

The Chicopee Fire Department told 22News that there was quote, “an incident” that took place at the pump and as a result, the pump’s fire suppression system activated.

When the system activates it discharges a white, powdery material that puts out fire. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. The incident is under investigation by the Chicopee Fire Department and no further details are available.

