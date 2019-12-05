Fire that burned through Holyoke home caused by electrical issue

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The cause of a fire that burned through a two-family home in Holyoke Wednesday night was determined to be an electrical issue.

Around 9:30 p.m. a home at 45-47 Brown Ave was completely involved in flames and heavy smoke was seen from miles away.

A man who was inside the home was able to get out without injuries.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, Holyoke Fire Department Investigators with the help of the Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause to be electrical.

The fire burned through sections of the roof but was contained to the third-floor attic. Crews believe that it began in the attic and spread throughout the home.

