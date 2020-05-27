1  of  3
Breaking News
Body of missing Colrain woman found in Connecticut River Diocese of Springfield announces creation of 10-person task force in response to sexual abuse allegations Passenger killed, driver injured in single-car crash in Charlemont
Watch Live
SpaceX, NASA Launch U.S. Astronauts To International Space Station

Fire that destroyed two-family home in Holyoke caused by overloading electrical outlet

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Holyoke Fire Department

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire that destroyed a two-family home on Oak Street in Holyoke Monday night was caused by overloading an electrical circuit.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, crews were called to a fire in a 2.5 story duplex at 141 Oak Street at 8 p.m. Firefighters found smoke and heavy fire shooting from the top floor and attic of the home.

Cavagnac said seven people were inside when the fire started and were able to escape without injuries. It took crews nearly 45 minutes to put the fire out.

The Holyoke Fire Department is reminding the public that it’s dangerous to overload an outlet and heavy-duty appliances such as air conditioners, space heaters, and microwave ovens should never be plugged into power strips or extension cords. Cavagnac said the electrical resistance creates intense heat which can cause a fire.

According to Cavagnac, appliances should be plugged directly into a “dedicated” outlet that is served by a circuit breaker of the correct amperage. Adedicated” outlet means that the unit is the only thing plugged into the outlet and to keep combustible such as drapes, clothing, furniture, and bedding away from the outlet. The other outlet needs to be left empty, or the circuit could be overdrawn.

  • Photo: Reportit
  • Photo: Holyoke Fire Department
  • Photo: Holyoke Fire Department
  • Photo: Reportit
  • Photo: Reportit
  • Photo: Reportit
  • Photo: Reportit
  • Photo: Reportit

The Holyoke Fire Department and State Police investigators assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal determined the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories

Donate Today