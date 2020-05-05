Firearms and ‘suspicious’ military device removed from West Springfield home

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is assisting State Police on Robinson Road to remove a collection of firearms and a suspicious military device from a home.

According to West Springfield Police, officers were called to 30 Robinson Road at the request of the homeowner to remove firearms for safe keeping. While officers were in the basement they located a suspicious old military device and ammunition that they were unfamiliar with and not equipped to handle.

The Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was called for assistance.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.