SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An arrest was made Thursday morning after police seized a trafficking weight of cocaine, two firearms and nearly $100,000 in cash.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, for several months the Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) have been investigating a home on Lucerne Road with 24-year-old Hector Cabrera of Springfield as the suspect. Officers were granted a search warrant for the home this week.
On Thursday around 4:45 a.m., officers saw Cabrera leave him home. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on Wrentham Road and explained to him that they were going to search his home.
During the search, officers seized the following:
- More than 480 grams of cocaine
- Three large bags of marijuana
- More than $97,000 in cash
- Approximately 21 grams (61 pills) of oxycontin
- More than 460 benzodiazepine pills
- A Heckler & Kosh firearm
- An additional magazine
- 173 shotgun shells
- More than 1000 rounds of various other ammunition
- Numerous gold and silver bars and coins
- A tactical shotgun
- 150 bags of heroin
Cabrera has been charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Cocaine, 200 Grams or more
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Two Counts)
- Trafficking Herion/Fentanyl 18-36 Grams
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class C Drug
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
Members of the Hampden District Attorney’s Narcotics Task Force and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Springfield Police FIU during the search warrant.