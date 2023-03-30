SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An arrest was made Thursday morning after police seized a trafficking weight of cocaine, two firearms and nearly $100,000 in cash.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, for several months the Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) have been investigating a home on Lucerne Road with 24-year-old Hector Cabrera of Springfield as the suspect. Officers were granted a search warrant for the home this week.

On Thursday around 4:45 a.m., officers saw Cabrera leave him home. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on Wrentham Road and explained to him that they were going to search his home.

During the search, officers seized the following:

More than 480 grams of cocaine

Three large bags of marijuana

More than $97,000 in cash

Approximately 21 grams (61 pills) of oxycontin

More than 460 benzodiazepine pills

A Heckler & Kosh firearm

An additional magazine

173 shotgun shells

More than 1000 rounds of various other ammunition

Numerous gold and silver bars and coins

A tactical shotgun

150 bags of heroin

Cabrera has been charged with the following:

Trafficking in Cocaine, 200 Grams or more

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Two Counts)

Trafficking Herion/Fentanyl 18-36 Grams

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class C Drug

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Members of the Hampden District Attorney’s Narcotics Task Force and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Springfield Police FIU during the search warrant.