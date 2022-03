CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One firefighter is in the hospital after battling a fire in Chicopee Sunday evening.

According to the Chicopee Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire on Granby Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. One firefighter was taken to an area hospital for evaluation of an injury but they are expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.