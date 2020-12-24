Firefighter injured, two without a home due to fire on Pennsylvania Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A firefighter was injured while working to put out a fire on Pennsylvania Avenue in Springfield early Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, firefighters were called to the fire at 59 Pennsylvania Avenue around 3 a.m. where they could see flames coming from the home. All companies were called to assist with the fire.

Piemonte told 22News a firefighter was injured and has been taken to Baystate Medical Center to be evaluated. Two residents are also without a home as a result of the fire.

Pennsylvania Avenue is currently closed while firefighters work to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown and firefighters are still investigating. Piemonte said the home was deemed a total loss.

22News is at the fire and will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.