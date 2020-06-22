Firefighter struck by car while attending fire on I-91 in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people including a Massachusetts state trooper and a firefighter were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after being involved in a car crash in West Springfield.

According to the Massachusetts State Police Department, a car driving northbound on I-91 near Exit 14 struck the rear of a police car occupied by a state trooper. The police car was already in the area assisting a tractor-trailer fire with the West Springfield Fire Department.

State police said the force of the crash pushed the police car into a West Springfield firefighter who was in the area attending to the fire.

The driver of the car, the state trooper, and the firefighter were taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash and as well as possible charges is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police.